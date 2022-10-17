In his first inaugural address, Abraham Lincoln reminded a divided nation that “We are not enemies, but friends.” He believed that our bonds could be stretched, but would not break if we lived into “the better angels of our nature.” Four years later in his second inaugural address, he stated that the way to heal our nation was “With malice toward none, with charity for all.”
Abraham Lincoln’s words have been lost in our current political climate. Political differences are now exploited as a way to divide and conquer rather than holding them in healthy tension for the betterment of the common good. In fact, some politicians disparage the whole idea of a common good as loathsome.
These politicians actually invert Lincoln’s words. They believe that those who differ politically from themself are enemies and deserve malice. Some even go as far as to think that it is acceptable to threaten violence against those with differing political view. It seems that their identities are completely formed by their political beliefs.
This is why I believe that we need to restore civility in our society. Fortunately there are still some politicians who believe in civil political discourse. And fortunately for those of us in Concord, Kirby, and St. Johnsbury, such a person is running to represent us in the Vermont legislature. It is Representative Scott Campbell.
I have spent plenty of time with Scott in meetings and at various events. He never speaks ill of anyone, even those who distort his record and disparage him. In fact, he always presents their point of view in a considerate manner and explains why he sees things differently.
Going door-to-door with Scott during this campaign has shown me that he truly believes in the best of people. He is respectful of everyone he meets and engages them in a constructive dialog about the issues that are important to them.
A vote for Rep. Scott Campbell is a vote for decency and the restoration of civility in our politics.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.