Restoring History

Many people who oppose the removal of statues of Confederate generals claim that in doing so, we are erasing history. This is ironic given that these statues were original erected to erase the historical reason for the Confederate states succeeding from the Union while at the same time keeping that reason alive.
These statues are one aspect of the “Lost Cause” that Southerners constructed to absolve themselves of their participation in a rebellion against the United States. Rather than admitting that they took up arms against the United States to preserve slavery, they claimed that they were fighting to defend their way of life against Northern oppression. To them, it was a continuation of the American Revolution with Northern states in the role of Great Britain.
If it is true that slavery had nothing to do with the Confederacy’s armed rebellion against the federal government, then why do the succession documents for all 11 Confederate states give slavery as a justification for succeeding from the Union? And why does the Confederate constitution call for the preservation of slavery?
