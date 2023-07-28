Restoring Lyndon Community

Restoring the community participation at Shonyo Park is critical for the health and well-being of the Lyndon community. Restoring the inclusive open community serving aspect of Shonyo Park/Lyndon Outing Club would be gift to the community and a bright future!
I am convinced a multi-year operation has been in play to groom out community participation and volunteerism so residents feel disappointed and disempowered to prepare them to surrender the sovereignty of the recreational facility to a clique of elitists who can then “rescue” the facility and monetize aspects of it for themselves while the rest of us are offered crumbs from the table.
The town owns the historic recreational facility that includes a ski lift, 40 acres buildings and several ski trails. Based upon things I have observed, I believe some of the directors who steer the actions of the “club”, view our park as their private property and the public serving aspect an inconvenience for them. It is purported that the directors recently added a provision to their bylaws that would allow some of them to have “financial interest.”
The potential monetizing aspect of the park for the benefit of some directors and their clique should nullify the management agreement” that the LOC directors now enjoy and was made with the town in 2013. I am told that prior to the addition of that “financial interest” provision, none of the directors were supposed to be allowed to receive compensation.
As I see it, only one master can be served with the choices being monetizing and using the asset for some directors and their clique - or the other - fully serving the public to the fullest extent possible. A solution that I believe would solve this dilemma would be to insist that the LOC directors act in a fiduciary capacity for the rest of Lyndon residents or surrender their privilege of “exclusive management”. I choose the public. How about you? Imagine what a vibrant and restored fully public serving Shonyo Park/Lyndon Outing Club would feel like! Amazing!!
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.