Restrict Casella trucks
Letter to Editor:
Casella should not be allowed onto Rt. 3 in Twin Mt, or Whitefield.
The road after the notch is very narrow. There are businesses and private driveways along that route. Wintertime you have many skiers going and coming to Bretton Woods. In the summer and fall you have many tourists coming up this way on route 3 to get further up north to the lakes. Going through Whitefield will be a nightmare. Our residents on route three will not be able to get out of our driveways. 90/100, 67-foot loaded trash trucks, is 200 each day; it is too much each day, coming into Whitefield. This route is a school bus route which makes frequent stops, plus parents and teachers turning into the school driveway.
Getting into the town is another problem. We have Dunkin Donuts, and the laundromat on the left, with cars turning into park. People going north park on that side and walk across the street to get their coffee. Will the trucks stop each time a person walks across the street? There are other adults and children who walk to that area each day. Since so many apartment houses have been built on that road, we have many more walkers, both adults, and children riding bicycles. If students miss the school bus, they also walk into town. In the summer and fall, you have a lot of cars and walkers crossing the road to get to the snack bar, and the Jiffy Mart, I cannot imagine being between too large trucks waiting to get across the road. Trucks will also have to watch for traffic coming from Lancaster, going to Littleton. This will also affect people driving on 93 north and south. They come here to enjoy their ride, not to be squeezed for miles on the highway between large trash trucks.
