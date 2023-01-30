Retain Planning Board
To the Editor:
To the Editor:
Don’t abolish planning board and conservation commission in Dalton, New Hampshire.
Some towns people have submitted a petition to abolish both the planning board and the conservation commission of Dalton, New Hampshire.
I am a resident of Dalton. I do not own land or a home elsewhere. I, as many people who live, relocate or visit the North Country am here for nature, quiet and clean air and water.
Without zoning, and now the threat of abolishing any governing or regulatory body to oversee development, all of that is at risk.
Any monied corporation may move in and pillage our town without any recourse.
Fears seem to be misplaced. It appears there is fear of any governing. But with a population of less than 1000 people in Dalton, your voice and your opinion may be heard.
Residents of Dalton will have no voice with corporations and private industry that take advantage of our lack of regulations. Historically small towns must then take up costly and lengthy legal battles that could have been prevented. The damage has then already been done.
On March 14, the vote to potentially abolish the planning board is by ballot during the day. The vote concerning the conservation commission will be by vote at town meeting that evening. There is a forum February 2 at 7 pm at the Dalton municipal building to discuss the matter before the vote.
Please attend. As a town it is time for thoughtful collaboration to ensure protection of our own land and our community’s forests and waterways.
Sincerely,
Traci Wagner
Dalton, N. H.
(1) comment
Traci, go back to your trust fund.
