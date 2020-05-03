Rethinking the Vermont State College System

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
There’s an old saying, why waste a good crisis? The current crisis in the Vermont State College System may be a case in point. First, I am grateful that Chancellor Spaulding has acknowledged that the current configuration of four competing colleges is not sustainable. It takes courage to admit that things aren’t going well. Since he made his announcement, people are paying more attention to the VSCS than I’ve seen in my 39 years of teaching in the system. While people are paying attention, let’s see whether we can do something to fix the system.
The sorry state of the colleges is due to three interlocking causes. The first is the shamefully low level of state support for higher education. Not only is Vermont’s appropriation per student among the lowest in the country (only New Hampshire and Arizona spend less), but a very large share of that appropriation is sent to out-of-state colleges: many times more than any other state. Of course, we all hope that this situation can be improved. But that’s not the only problem with the VSCS.
Second, with four different institutions, there is inevitable duplication of functions. For example, there are four different admissions departments all competing for the same shrinking pool of students. And third, this four-college structure requires an overarching bureaucratic superstructure to coordinate programs and oversee the competing institutions.
