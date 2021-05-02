Rich Can Afford Tax Increases
To the Editor:
Your reprint of the Boston Herald editorial in CR 4/30/21, “Taxing Rich Can Hurt Poor” reveals a tired old Republican con game. The minimal 4% tax increase on Massachusetts residents earning over a million dollars a year is easily affordable for people in that income bracket. Not much pity will be generated among your readers for those soon to be poverty-stricken Bay State residents whose annual incomes after state taxes on each million dollars earned will still total nine hundred thousand, ninety five hundred dollars per million.
It seems clear that you reprint this editorial in an effort to discourage such a wealth tax from being implemented here In Vermont where Governor Phil Scott has been such a strong opponent of similar plans. One of the more memorable moments from last year’s debates between Phil Scott and Democratic candidate for Governor David Zuckerman was when Phil Scott raised the same type of fear that wealthy individuals would leave Vermont if we raised their tax rate. Then Lt. Governor Zuckerman then noted that wealthy people were leaving Vermont at the same rate as in New Hampshire, which has no income taxes. David Zuckerman then quipped that since wealthier people seemed to be leaving at about the same rate in both states regardless of income taxes it is fair to assume that they are leaving because they don’t like the cold weather here as they get older, rather than that they can’t afford the tax rates.
Interestingly, the Progressive tax plan advocated by L.G. Zuckerman and other Progressives called for half of the tax break handed by Trump to the wealthiest Americans to be retained by Vermont in the form of increased state taxes, with the very wealthy still left with the other half of their enormous high-income tax cut to do with as they please. How odd to read the writer of the Boston Herald editorial complaining that some of the money from increased taxes on the wealthy was earmarked for education; in support of the same highly educated work force that draws investors in high tech industries to states like Massachusetts and Vermont to begin with.
It is totally evident that the owner of the Boston Herald, previously employed by Australian born multi-billionaire Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation, continues his servile production of false rationalizations on behalf of the wealthiest Americans. These people are so affluent that in many cases they can choose to remain in bed all day while monitoring their hefty investments through occasional glances at their cell phones. Their obsession and primary goal in life is to hoard massive amounts of money. This makes them extremely hostile towards any increased taxes on their incomes, regardless of how easily they could afford to pay more.
For many years the Boston Herald has masqueraded as a working person’s newspaper while covertly manipulating its’ readers into support for policies that favor only the wealthiest.
For democracy,
Bill Coleman
Newark, Vt.
