Right of Free Speech

To the Editor:

I’m writing this letter to the editor while I still have the First Amendment Right of Free Speech. Without a doubt, if the Harris-Biden team wins the White House in November, the First Amendment will be restricted, also the Second Amendment right to own firearms will be eliminated. Christians and Jews will be persecuted.

Abortions will be full speed ahead. Innocent unborn and full term babies will be killed. This is nothing short of infanticide. On the day George Floyd died, using CDC figures for 2016, over 1,700 babies were aborted and a large percentage of those were black babies. Almost everyone believes and agrees that black lives matter, but so do all lives matter including the unborn. Where is the outrage of over 60 million babies killed since Roe v. Wade?

For the 8 years President Obama was in office, he and Michelle caused great division in our nation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.