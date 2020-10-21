Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
I’m writing this letter to the editor while I still have the First Amendment Right of Free Speech. Without a doubt, if the Harris-Biden team wins the White House in November, the First Amendment will be restricted, also the Second Amendment right to own firearms will be eliminated. Christians and Jews will be persecuted.
Abortions will be full speed ahead. Innocent unborn and full term babies will be killed. This is nothing short of infanticide. On the day George Floyd died, using CDC figures for 2016, over 1,700 babies were aborted and a large percentage of those were black babies. Almost everyone believes and agrees that black lives matter, but so do all lives matter including the unborn. Where is the outrage of over 60 million babies killed since Roe v. Wade?
For the 8 years President Obama was in office, he and Michelle caused great division in our nation.
