‘Right’ to Unrestricted Abortion?
To the Editor:
An open letter to Vermont legislators:
Congratulations, Vermont. Proposal 5 /Article 22 has been passed by the legislature. Are you feeling good about your success? Excited about your little state making a ‘name’for itself? All your liberal women securing their ‘right’to unrestricted abortion?
BEWARE! Do you think you can hide the truth with fancy words and deceptive descriptions? Does not God see through all of it? Proverbs 14:12 says: ‘There is a way that seems right to a man, but in the end it leads to death.’
Put up a WELCOME sign at any of your borders. “Come to Vermont and enjoy unprotected sex without any consequences. A baby is just an unintended mistake—which can be legally killed here and you can go right back to your undiluted pleasure.” Bring in the ungodly from every direction. Become a ‘sanctuary’state for legal death for the innocent.
BEWARE! Who are you to shake your fist in the face of God and suffer no consequences! Do you truly believe He doesn’t care; or has no power to make any difference to you? Your state’s ‘birth pains’ are just beginning. Watch and see what God will do to your state and individually to anyone who did not protest and instead signed this Proposal 5/Article 22.
Greg Darling
Littleton, N. H.
