Right-wing Media
To The Editor:
Would someone of national stature (preferably one of the Democratic Party candidates for President in 2020) please tell the people of our country how full of baloney that the conservative, right-wing news media is?
The part that I find to be the most pathetic and laughable is how they play all of us and try to pretend that their “think-tanks” produce “objective”, “unbiased”, and “scientific” research when all most of them really are are phony and fake propoganda factories/mills funded by corporate billionaires and deca-millionaires who want to abolish all of the social safety-net programs like Social Security and Medicare.
Sincerely,
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, New York
