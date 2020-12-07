Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Mr. Kettinger, like most right wingnuts showed his ignorance in parroting, regurgitating right wing drivel in his letter ”Fast Road To Marxism” . In his 4 paragraph letter, he shows his lack of knowledge in History and Current Events.
For starters, in his 1st and 2nd paragraphs he claims (falsely of course), That CNN, MSNBC and NPR did not cover the riots by BLM, Anti-Fa and “Marxist Terrorists”. Patently a Lie. It is true that there was damage to property. He would like us to believe that the Neo Fascists, Neo Confederates, Klansmen, Boogaloo Boys etc. are alter boys and NEVER do anything wrong.
