Rights and Needs

To the Editor:

Regardless what our representatives and advocacy groups may tell you, healthcare is NOT a right.

Healthcare is a need, just like shelter, food, heat, jobs, money, education, privacy, etc.

Rights are defined as something that you are entitled to have that will be provided or is guaranteed. Just because you have a need, doesn’t mean you have a right.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.