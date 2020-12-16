Ring in the True

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
“Ring out the old, ring in the new” sang the late Beatle George Harrison, in the happy refrain of his holiday tune “Ding Dong, Ding Dong.” I have enjoyed that song for decades, but it has never seemed more meaningful to me, or more hopeful, than it does now.
The “annus horribilis” (horrible year) bemoaned by Queen Elizabeth in 1992 had nothing on 2020. Normally it would be wise to avoid saying things could only get better from here—because you never know—but the light on the horizon is real. The vaccines are here and the days of Donald Trump’s divisive, toxic presidency are nearly over.
No matter how many more fraudulent claims he tweets, no matter what desperate legal contortions his lawyers attempt, it’s all over but the counting… of dollars pouring into Trump’s sham “election defense fund,” that is (over $200 million so far—and he doesn’t have to account for how he spends it).
