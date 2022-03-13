Rising Fuel Costs

Hunter Biden’s father, Joe, and Jen Psaki, have been continually repeating to the populace that the increase in fuel cost is a result of the invasion of the Ukraine by Russia’s dictator Vladimir Putin. It is understandable that Joe and Jen are very busy government servants, so they may have forgotten what was happening with these prices during the months of their administration before the problems in the Ukraine started.
On December 1st, 2020, the average price for a gallon of gas at three stations that were observed was $1.97 per gallon ( See LTE of 12-2-2020 ).
August 1st, 2021 saw the average price at the same three stations at $3.07 per gallon. An increase of $1.10 per gallon during the first seven months of the Biden policies.
The gas buying public has seen the prices increase continually during the last 14 months to new record highs. Today, March 12th, 2022, the average price at that these same three stations is $4.27.
I wonder, did closing the supplies we had available in our own country have an impact on these drastic increases? We do know that many people lost their jobs.
Did closing the fuel supplies from our northern neighbor have an impact? We know many of their citizens were put out of work.
What impact will our president “begging” for petroleum from enemy nations have on prices??
It is expected that many of us have heard one of these phrases, “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.” Or, “If you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it, and you will even come to believe it yourself.”
I’ve often wondered who the quotes were attributed to. The answer was a real surprise. Adolph Hitler’s Reich Minister of Propaganda from 1933 to 1945, Joseph Goebbels was the author.
What would Will Rogers have to say about the decisions that have been made in DC during the last fourteen months?
