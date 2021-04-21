Risk of Hazardous Air Pollutants in Haverhill
To the Editor:
On April 27th the NH Department of Environmental Services will conduct a public hearing regarding their intent to issue, amend, or deny a Temporary Permit to the biodiesel plant in the Haverhill Business Park. This public hearing is our opportunity to comment on a request by Renewable Fuels by Peterson, LLC to “install new equipment to existing processes in an effort to further purify finished biodiesel and glycerin generated as a by-product during the current manufacturing process”. The installation of these new processes “have the potential to generate hazardous air pollutant emissions at the facility” (quoted from their request to NHDES).
The application and draft permit are on file at: http://www4.des.state.nh.us/OneStopPub/Air/330099031520-0632TypeApplication.pdf and http://www4.des.state.nh.us/OneStopPub/Air/330099031520-0632TypePermit.pdf. or by calling Sheila Rydel at 603-271-1370.
NHDES will conduct the public hearing online at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. It will be held using virtual meeting software (including phone). Please register for the Public Hearing at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4980039320077948172 .
In addition, the Town of Haverhill is providing access to the virtual hearing at the Clifford Memorial Building located at 65 South Court Street, Woodsville, New Hampshire.
I urge you to attend this important community discussion; find out about the potential dangers, and ask questions to protect your health and safety. The siting of this oil refinery in the Business Park may pose unnecessary risks of fire, explosion, air and water pollution not only to our children who attend the Haverhill Middle School but to nearby residents.
Susie Tann, RN
Haverhill, N. H.
