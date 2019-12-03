Road Conditions on New Duck Pond Road
To the Editor:
The winter road conditions on New Duck Pond Road in Sheffield are below expectations and have become a hazard on many occasions.
Plowing does not appear to happen until after 9 a.m. most mornings when most of the occupants of New Duck Pond Road utilize the road hours before that.
After the plowing is completed there is only sand placed in various locations. When there are snow pack conditions followed by light rain or icing any part of the road that has not been treated with sand becomes very slick. The safety of the occupants as well as additional support personnel becomes compromised when the roads are not properly maintained. It would be greatly appreciated if the winter road conditions could be placed on a higher priority for the town road crew.
