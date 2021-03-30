Roads
To the Editor:
There is much excitement about how to spend the two million+ dollars of COVID Relief money that was discussed in the March 25th edition of this newspaper.
If “Big Daddy” ( federal government ) allows it, I would argue for using the “gift” to rebuild some of our roads. For example, that portion of Depot Hill Road from Model A Drive down to Fenton Road ( formerly Old Center Road ) that hasn’t been reconstructed, yet. Currently, that section of the travel way is like a minefield. Also, a major portion of Higgins Hill Road, among others, I’m sure, that could use some money.
I would expect that the longest serving active member of the senate, Senator Patrick Leahy, could expedite the use of that money for highway purposes.
Respectfully,
Andrew Dussault
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
