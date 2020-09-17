Rodgers for Senate
To the Editor:
I Support Independent Candidate John S. Rodgers for Vermont Senate Representing Orleans and northern Essex Counties.
Senator Rodgers is a very independent Senator that I have known personally for many years and he knows my family. Senator Rodgers lives the struggles that all of us in the Northeast Kingdom now live and have lived for decades. He works at several jobs while also running his many generational family farm AND still representing us hard working people of the Northeast Kingdom down in Montpelier. He never slows down nor forgets us when it comes to Burlington versus The Kingdom, city versus country and fantasy over reality. I ask that you put your trust in a candidate that works for all of us in the Kingdom.
Kenn Stransky
