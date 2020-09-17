Rodgers for Senate

To the Editor:

I have decided to vote for John Rodgers for Senate, and I urge my NEK neighbors to do the same based solely on Rodgers’ record on protecting our environment. There is no issue of greater concern.

Rodgers has served for years on the Senate Natural Resources Committee, standing against a recent attempt to revise Act 250 that would have sent more raw sewage into our lakes and waterways. He has spoken out in committee against disposal of landfill leachate into waste water treatment plants that cannot treat the toxic chemicals, like PFAS, that spoil our most precious resource, our clean water. He has also opposed the spreading of toxic sludge from wastewater treatment plants onto Vermont’s lands, a practice that pollutes our soil with the same toxic chemicals and heavy metals.

When I asked Rodgers last week what his position on these issues would be if reelected, he said this: “I assure you that I am concerned and will do everything in my power to stop the toxins from being dumped in our waterways and spread on our land.”

