Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
I have decided to vote for John Rodgers for Senate, and I urge my NEK neighbors to do the same based solely on Rodgers’ record on protecting our environment. There is no issue of greater concern.
Rodgers has served for years on the Senate Natural Resources Committee, standing against a recent attempt to revise Act 250 that would have sent more raw sewage into our lakes and waterways. He has spoken out in committee against disposal of landfill leachate into waste water treatment plants that cannot treat the toxic chemicals, like PFAS, that spoil our most precious resource, our clean water. He has also opposed the spreading of toxic sludge from wastewater treatment plants onto Vermont’s lands, a practice that pollutes our soil with the same toxic chemicals and heavy metals.
When I asked Rodgers last week what his position on these issues would be if reelected, he said this: “I assure you that I am concerned and will do everything in my power to stop the toxins from being dumped in our waterways and spread on our land.”
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.