A brief recap, if you will: Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. urged the SCOTUS not to overturn Roe v. Wade. Justices who chose to uphold Roe v. Wade: Stephen G. Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor. Justices voting against Roe v. Wade: Samuel A. Alioto, Jr., Amy Coney Barrett, Neil M. Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas, who called on the Court to also revisit other decisions reference contraception and same-sex marriage (Griswold v. CT, Lawrence v. TX and Obergefell v. Hodges), which makes about as much sense as looking once more at the ramifications of Loving v. VA (1967).
Somehow I can’t quite envision Justice Thomas taking the lead on banishing THAT one.
While I have little or no interest in muddying the waters with inflammatory rhetoric, I do urge thinking individuals to educate themselves with respect to these various decisions in order that they be better aware of all the things going on around us.
No matter where one may stand on these highly personal issues, it is essential that we remain ever vigilant as regards the erosion of our individual freedoms and/or the democracy for which so very many people have given their lives.
In closing, the SCOTUS has absolutely no place in either our wombs or the rooms in which we choose to live our lives.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.