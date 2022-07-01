I well remember the trial of Roe V. Wade a half-century ago. I also remember the Supreme Court at that time saying they couldn’t tell when life begins, but if and when it could be established, the decision to allow abortion would need to be changed.
Well, it has changed, thanks to five morally correct justices. The life that begins at conception is the same life that continues after birth and is just as helpless for several years after birth.
I can’t understand the thinking of those who want abortion, murdering the unborn, to remain legal as far as the law is concerned, but I am even more puzzled with so many in government who sound like they have never read the Constitution of the United States. They talk of some states making their own abortion laws, but I read in section one of article 3, the judicial power of the United States shall be vested in one supreme court.
Section 2 says, the judicial power shall extend to all cases in law and equity arising under this Constitution.
Article 6 tells us, this constitution shall be the supreme law of the land, and judges in every state shall be bound thereby, anything in the constitution or laws of any state to the contrary notwithstanding.
It also tells us that all executive and judicial officers, both in the United States and of the several states, shall be bound by oath or affirmation to support this constitution.
Since the decisions of the highest court in the country extend to all cases in law and equity, it seems in this time of so-called better education it shouldn’t be too hard to understand.
