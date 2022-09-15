ROGER MARIS – 61 in 1961

The race was on in 1961 when Roger Maris of the New York Yankees set the major league home run record during that season and is still the American league record.
The race is on for Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees who is on pace to break the American league record in 2022 – 61 years later. As of this morning – September 15th – Judge has 57 blasts. Numbers 56 & 57 were garnered in Boston.
During the waning days of that hectic race for Roger Maris, while most of the sailors were in their racks serving aboard the USS PLYMOUTH ROCK (LSD29), a radio was allowed to broadcast the games over the intercom system after lights were out in the berthing spaces at 2200. ( 10:00 p.m. for non-military ) Unfortunately, it wasn’t until the last game of the season – against the Boston Red Sox on October 1st at Yankee stadium - that Maris sent into orbit his 61st homer. More unfortunate for Maris and his family were the threats that they received during that period of history. Some hard noses did not want Babe Ruth’s record of 60 bombs eclisped.
So, this year, will Number 99 surpass the 1961 record set by Number 9?? Will it happen when the Red Sox visit New York later this month??
