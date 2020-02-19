Rossi for Selectman
To the Editor:
As we approach election day, I would like to thank Selectman Franco Rossi for all he has given to Littleton.
I appreciate all of the knowledge and expertise that Franco has brought to the town. Franco works in Littleton. Franco has a beautiful family that attends Littleton schools. Franco has a love for our community. Franco has a commonsensical approach to issues, is always open-minded, and has his finger on the pulse of our community.
I am voting for Franco Rossi for reelection and encourage you to do so as well. In closing, thank you Sandra and Franco Rossi for all that you do.
