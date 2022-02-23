Roth for St. Johnsbury Select Board

The contest for the three-year term on the St. Johnsbury Select board brings up an interesting consideration.
Candidate Steven Isham, in a series of letters to this paper and at public meetings, has made it clear that he believes very serious measures must be enacted to make Vermonters stop using fossil fuels, which he thinks will produce a climate crisis. Those measures include not only weatherizing old houses but laying a tax on motor fuel to drive people to buy electric cars and enacting the “Clean Heat Standard” designed to drive up the prices of heating oil, natural gas and propane.
Candidate David Roth recognizes that taxing fossil fuels at a time when they are soaring in price means putting a serious burden on homeowners and motorists, and especially on St. Johnsbury businesses that depend on carbon-based fuels for heating.
That would include Weidmann, the town school and Academy, NVRH, motels, restaurants, groceries, retail stores, offices and many more.
Our Select board plays no role in legislating carbon taxes. But I believe it would serve us well by speaking out to protect our homeowners and especially businesses that employ thousands of St. Johnsbury (and other) residents.
My vote will go to David Roth, a business leader who understands the costs that those taxes will impose on our homeowners and businesses, will make our select board sensitive to those bad effects, and urge it to use its influence to avoid them.
That will leave Mr. Isham free to promote carbon taxes to supposedly defeat a climate crisis 80 years from now, toward which St. Johnsbury is contributing practically nothing.
