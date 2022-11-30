Rousted Republican Candidate

The Cal-Rec has a reader who writes, almost daily, with critique, ethical, moral and political comments. I’m wondering why he has nothing to say about the Republican candidate being rousted off the triangle while campaigning this past election, an alum?
The candidate involved hastily found valid support for his rights with the surveyor but didn’t continue to the Sec. of State for a ruling so it can’t happen again, seems odd. It speaks volumes not a single candidate, winner or loser, has spoken out about the incident. Intimidated on American in name only.
This is Black Letter law except in St. J where the privileged make their own interpretations.
