Running As ‘Write-in’ For Kingdom East

To the Editor:

I am writing you to bring awareness to my write-in campaign for one of two Lyndon positions for Kingdom East School Board being decided on Tuesday.

I believe that a healthy public education system is key to a vibrant community. I am a proud parent of three kids in the Kingdom East district. I grew up in this community, attending Lyndon Town School and Lyndon Institute. My professional background includes working as a medical coder at both Dartmouth Hitchcock and now at Northern Vermont Regional Hospital, and for the past five years I’ve been active as a soccer and basketball coach with youth sports throughout the district.

I’m familiar with the families and towns in the district and I look forward to serving them in this role. I started volunteering as a coach because I saw a need and believe that if you have the ability to step up and serve, you should, which is especially true when it comes to our youth. That’s the same reason I’m running as a write-in candidate.

I would lastly like to remind voters that they will not see my name on the ballot but instead will write in “Kelley Hever” as one of their two votes for Lyndon.

Kelley Hever

Lyndon, Vt.

