Running For Caledonia-Washington House Seat - Henry Pearl

Running For Caledonia-Washington House Seat
To the Editor:
My name is Henry Pearl. I would like to announce that I am running as a Democrat for the Caledonia-Washington district seat for the House of Representatives.
I am a lifelong Danville resident. I graduated with my associate’s from Vermont Technical College, then achieved my bachelor’s from University of Vermont. My wife, Allison, and I own and operate an organic dairy farm. We have two sons who attend Danville School, they are the fourth generation on the farm.
I have served on the Rescue squad, the development review board and the planning commision for the town of Danville. Currently, I serve on the Danville Select Board. I am passionate about agriculture and the influence it has had on the development of our strong communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.