Running for City Council
To the Editor:
My name is Chris Vachon and I am running for a seat on the City Council in Newport.
I was born here, attended our local schools, and have chosen to live and spend my career here as an adult. I am raising my family here so that my kids can have the same amazing experiences as I did in my childhood. I want to see our community flourish so that our younger generations are enthusiastic and realize this is a desirable place to live for all generations. I want to help ensure that the City continues its upward transformation into a healthy, welcoming destination.
I have committed to help the city reach its potential by participating in the public process. I am a Planning Commission member actively working on the Comprehensive Municipal Plan with the other commission members. I have attended every council meeting for the past year and a half so that I am aware of the issues and can hit the ground running at the first meeting.
I pride myself on being informed before making decisions, by researching the facts and listening to the pros and cons before making decisions that I think are best for our community. I support public involvement and input.
Our local assets are vast, and not only include our landscape and our unique location, but also the people and professionals who live and work here. We have many dedicated individuals who want the same positive future as evidenced by the excellent quality volunteers already involved in making good things happen in the City.
Our region has been fortunate with the pandemic. The care and respect that we have for each other has kept us safe and kept us together.
Newport was founded on the strength of its people, and it would be a privilege for me to serve in this capacity. I hope you will vote for me
Chris Vachon
Newport, Vt.
