Running for Franconia Select Board

I am running for the Select Board because I believe that Franconia is on an unsustainable path of taxing and spending. It is my belief that, if the direction of our town is not changed, we are in danger of becoming more and more of a second home ghost town.
Young families cannot afford to live in Franconia. This means a higher cost per student in our schools and an ever-increasing average age of the population. Older residents on fixed incomes are less and less able to afford their property taxes, or must pay them by doing without other comforts or even necessities of life.
Every dollar of disposable income that is lost to tax increases is a dollar that is no longer available to travel, take vacations, buy gifts for loved ones, make home improvements or support the economy in myriad other ways.
