Running for Zoning Board

My name is Shane MacElhiney, and I am running for re-election to the Bethlehem Zoning Board. In my 2019 letter to the editor, I wrote that my “strengths of collaboration, taking in all sides of an argument and taking the time to make informed decisions, and knowing when to talk and when to listen” would help me to be an effective Zoning Board Member. They did. Through patient listening and careful questioning, I helped to shape the ZBA’s new special exemption criteria, to re-establish the norm of quarterly meetings, and to make decisions in regards to both the variance and the special exception requests that came before the board.
I am excited to serve the town for another term. First and foremost, I believe in Bethlehem, am honored to serve, and want to help it develop in a sensible way that will preserve its charm and is in accordance with the Master Plan. I learned from my parents that communities do not thrive on their own – they require its members to join, commit, organize, and lead. I want to do my part. In addition, I have gained experience and knowledge of our Zoning Board process which will help me to be an even more effective ZBA member in my second term. I would like to put to use the hard earned wisdom that I have built over the last three years.
My family and I have now lived in Bethlehem for 10 years. I have a daughter at Profile and a son attending Bethlehem Elementary School. My wife and I continue to feel blessed that we can live and raise our family in this wonderful community.
Please vote for me on Tuesday, March 8, for the Zoning Board. I would be proud to serve our great town again in this role.
