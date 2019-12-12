Russia
To the Editor:
The critics of the Russian seizure of the Crimea in 2014 should give Russian President Vladimir Putin a break. Where were they when Catherine II (the Great) annexed the peninsula for Russia in 1783? Where were they when Stalin recaptured the peninsula from the Nazis in WWII? For that matter, did they criticize the occupation of the Ukraine after Tsar Peter I (the Great) defeated Swedish King Charles II in the Ukraine at Poltava in 1709? Didn’t this victory mark the beginning of Russian supremacy in Eastern Europe?
Indeed, when did any Russian Tsar or Tsarina of the Eighteenth or Nineteenth centuries ever consider the Ukraine NOT a part of Russia? Even Lenin and Stalin in the Twentieth century always considered the Ukraine part of Russia. In fact, in a visible sign of contempt at the notion of a Ukrainian state, after WWII Stalin downgraded its status from autonomous republic to an oblast (region). In the deadly Byzantine Politburo infighting following the death of Stalin and the Ascent of Nikita Khrushchev as Soviet leader, he rewarded his Ukrainian cronies in several ways. Most to the point, he transferred the Crimea from Russia to the Ukraine, a status it held until Putin’s Russia reoccupied it.
There is far more at play here than the status of Crimea. Neither defense nor state department officials have a clue as to what is happening. Ukraine is being used as bait - just as it was in both world wars. In both wars Russia lost the Ukraine to Germany. After each war, Russia regained it and emerged stronger than ever. The dupe this time is the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). This time the gain will be Western Europe.
