Russia Is A Dangerous Adversary
To the Editor:
Even in the midst of a pandemic, which was spread by Trump politicizing wearing masks; and even under a massive cyber security attack by Russia; President Trump continues to try to overturn the election. In a recent White House meeting Trump asked for input about former National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Flynn’s recommendation for Trump to declare martial law, send in the military to states he lost, and rerun the election, but sane heads prevailed and the recommendation was shot down. It looks like Trump is borrowing from other despots playbooks, like Putin of Russia.
Russia’s undetected cyber attacks of the last six months on our government, including the Treasury, Commerce and State Departments and the National Nuclear Security Administration showed the weakness in our cyber security systems. The cyber attacks also impacted many Fortune 500 companies, including Microsoft.
I believe President Trump’s very close relationship to President Putin fostered the cyber attacks by allowing Putin to think the U.S. would not respond to the attacks. Amazingly, Trump refuses to condemn Russia even after presented with input on Russia’s attacks by members of his administration, including Secretary of State Pompeo and Attorney General Barr. Can Trump’s relationship with Putin be attributed to Russia having compromising information on Trump?
(0) comments
