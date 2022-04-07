Russia Is The Immoral Enemy

After Putin invaded Ukraine, the U.S. administration timidly succumbed to Putin’s threats to widen the war if the U.S. and NATO became directly involved. We abandoned Ukraine to the Russian war crimes machine by not confronting the aggression within Ukraine. Economic sanctions against Russia and the supply of defensive military equipment to Ukraine will not stop the wanton deaths and destruction. They need combat aircraft, tanks and long range offensive missile systems.
The murdering of Ukrainian civilians by the Russian military is similar to the German atrocities committed in Europe during WWII, and the ramifications of the U.S. and NATO not going into Ukraine will reverberate in Europe for many years.
Russia could have military forces closer to the borders of NATO countries, and Russia could threaten these countries unless they agree to leave NATO.
The world is faced with a Russian tyrant who is intent on expanding into other countries and willing to achieve his aims by warfare. The free world will be locked in a new Cold War and possible military confrontations with Russia as Putin tries to recreate the Soviet empire.
NATO should be encouraged to increase its military forces; and offensive missile systems should be deployed in NATO countries.
Russia has exhibited inhumanity to man, and it is the immoral enemy of mankind.
