S.5 is Discriminatory & Unethical- Part 1
To the Editor:
To Dennis Casey and all concerned NEK residents- There are a few key details related to S.5, the UnAffordable Heat Act, that Dennis missed. I thought it pertinent to ensure awareness and dive into the details and dangers of S.5. This is a critical conversation, we are talking about Vermont’s thermal sector and the majority of Vermonters are low and moderate income and are heavily burdened with basic expenses and inflationary pricing, especially here in the NEK.
In another writing, Dennis shared that he lives in a new home equipped with heat pumps as the primary heating source. This is excellent that he was able to build and afford a new fully weatherized home that will work well with cold climate heat pumps. However, this is not the reality for most Vermonters at this time, as much as they may hope—even with steep incentives. Cost will be prohibitive in many situations. This is a detail, probably the most important detail, that reflects the grave issues and inequities with S.5. With all due respect Dennis, you are in a situation where you will not struggle with the financial burdens of S.5, but your neighbors and local businesses will and this is only one of the many reasons S.5 is destructive legislation. Moving beyond rhetoric and acknowledging on the ground, negative local impacts of S.5 is key to understanding the dangers of this policy.
Dennis’ details echo the talking points shared by special interest groups heavily promoting S.5 and most legislators who voted yes on S.5 yet fail to understand the actual legislation including its inequities, discriminatory nature and how it would attempt to work. This is evident in numerous conversations that I have had with legislators. Give them a call – see for yourself. There is a true lack of knowledge when it comes to S.5 which is unfortunate and detrimental to Vermonters. Governor Scott vetoed S.5 due to real concerns on cost impacts and special interests such as the favoring of Vermont Gas Systems in this legislation.
Despite good intentions and high hopes, false narratives regarding S.5 abound and they do not come close to explaining the actual details of this bill and its fundamental flaws. Fundamental referring to the very foundation it is built upon which is the backs of the people including low and moderate income Vermonters and small businesses. Don’t fall prey to the percentages assigned in S.5 that create attractive talking points and promise to try and help low and moderate income Vermonters afford this transition. They will still need to cover costs and it is still dependent on whether their homes are equipped for these measures which are influenced by many factors. If they are still using heating fuel, which most will still need because most cannot afford a whole new system in one shot, they will still pay more. This is a major issue with S.5- it is not designed to serve Vermonters or solve the problems we face because it was NOT designed by and for the people as it should have been, and was demanded to be by law. The Global Warming Solutions Act tasked the climate council with the development of a plan of action yet the clean heat standard originated outside of the climate council and was never transparently debated or discussed by the climate council itself.
This is explicitly why any amount of time, money and resources spent on a study is a waste and perpetuates the agony of S.5 for Vermonters. Superficial messaging and buzzwords sound good in the statehouse and are used to drive the narrative and persuade. However, in the real world with wide variations in incomes, debt levels, house designs and age, heating systems and electrical capacity- S.5 does not provide benefits to those impacted by increased prices on heating fuel who will not be able to make the move or implement these measures. Some homes are not designed for heat pumps and are currently hydronic systems. All of this transition costs money and unless there are at least 90% incentives as was presented in Secretary of Agency of Natural Resources Julie Moore’s testimony, there are many Vermonters who will not be able to touch these conversions, yet will still pay more.
This is a bottom-line reality check of the vicious cycle of S.5. Vermont’s Office of Racial Equity also weighed in on this issue and stated that S.5 did not meet the mark because of many Vermonters existing debt, medical expenses and the inability for many to take on another payment in order to comply with S.5 and attain any possible cost savings versus burdens. Even if an eligible measure according to S.5 is acted upon, the cost of heating fuel will still rise because of the framework of this bill. This will not help families, those on fixed incomes and those living in situations where a switchover is not feasible. Yet- with S.5 these vulnerable Vermonters will still be charged more for heating fuel as small fuel dealers attempt to handle the financial burdens placed on them. I have received hundreds of phone calls regarding these personal situations and roadblocks. This is also why legislators heard from hundreds even thousands of constituents imploring a “NO” vote on S.5. This is beyond a conundrum, it is unethical and cruel.
Alternative funding structures were offered because the S.5 design is fundamentally flawed. Funding that does not rely on the convoluted and predatory carbon credit -aka clean heat standard scheme- is critical. This carbon market is abused by corporations and middleman carbon dealers such as the Nature Conservancy who have been exposed for their fraud and greenwashing. Regardless of what the actual cost increase on heating fuel will be, forcing the thermal sector into the carbon market is a primary concern. Carbon is a hot commodity, entering this market fuels predatory behaviors by corporations at the expense of the people. This is the true nature of S.5. Vermonters will pay more for heating fuel in order to establish this carbon market which does not equate to actual efficiency or reductions- it simply allows certain companies and industries to falsely claim environmental justice and net zero while they profit on the sale of bogus carbon credits/offsets. Vermont is not corporate, we do not need to play a rigged corporate game in order to resolve our issues- especially when we are committed to living lightly on the earth and achieving earth friendly, affordable energy independence.
If S.5 was actually about helping the environment, conserving energy, reducing fossil fuel emissions and helping low and moderate income Vermonters transition, then simply following the well-established course, taking advantage of federal incentives coming from the Inflation Reduction Act or raising the fossil fuel sales tax as suggested by former Democratic Representative Yantachka who served on the committee assessing the clean heat standard last year which was defeated—would all suffice. However, the intention of S.5 is not about these worthy goals, it is about the establishment of the clean heat standard, carbon credit equivalent, dressed up with attractive false promises of equity and affordability because there is bank to be made on this standard. Vermont Gas Systems is already under contract for accruing these credits from a British Petroleum owned landfill in NY- if S.5 doesn’t pass, these bogus credits are meaningless in VT.
Further, Richard Cowart of the Regulatory Assistance Project- the primary S.5 architect and leader of the private clean heat standard working group that met outside of the climate council instead of within the diverse member climate council as was intended- now has this clean heat standard design under contract for $200,000 with Massachusetts. He has pitched it to Maryland and Europe and is set to profit significantly off of this carbon credit design. Also Representative Dara Torre sits on the House Committee for Environment and Energy and works at the Regulatory Assistance Project with Cowart. She did not claim a conflict of interest or ethics issue when S.5 entered her committee from the Senate. Representative Gabrielle Stebbins also sits on the Environment and Energy House Committee, works for the Energy Future Groups and was part of the select and private clean heat standard working group. The actual details keep going but I should probably stop. We haven’t even dove into workforce issues, non-compliance fees and kerosene. I know many people who live lightly on the land and are off grid but rely on propane for hot water and cooking. They testified and were ignored. Despite their earth-friendly lifestyle- they will also be charged more and they do not have an existing alternative. It is really quite unbelievable and appalling when one starts to actually dive into the details of S.5.
To be continued.
Respectfully
Alison Despathy
Danville, Vt.
