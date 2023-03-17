S.5 with Cheese=H.96, Affordable Heat Act
To the Editor:
My freshman year in high school featured some interesting lunches. The cook was a thrifty person, because they loved re-purposing leftovers. The first time I encountered this was the day after Spanish-style stuffed peppers, when they offered us pizza. I took a big bite. It was the weirdest pizza I had ever tasted! That’s because it was just the stuffed peppers (with Spanish rice and so forth inside them) squashed on top of the crust, with cheese covering them. S.5, the Affordable Heat Act, has gone to Vermont’s House and is now called H.96. S.5 is the stuffed peppers and H.96 is the repeat with cheese and crust. Read about it here: https://legislature.vermont.gov/Documents/2024/Docs/BILLS/H-0096/H-0096%20As%20Introduced.pdf. Its short name is still the Affordable Heat Act. Its description is: “An act relating to affordably meeting the mandated greenhouse gas reductions for the thermal sector through electrification, decarbonization, efficiency, and weatherization measures.”
It is concerning that S.5, the Affordable Heat Act, is continuing its journey through the Vermont Legislature despite literally thousands of people contacting their senators to express their concerns. Senators reported receiving 600-700 emails, notes and calls, and one got over 1,000. One senator who reported receiving hundreds of messages said that only three of those were in favor of the bill. They passed it anyway. First, the Natural Resources and Energy Committee passed it; then the Senate Appropriations Committee; then the Senate as a whole voted and passed it, 19-10. Senator Kitchel and the Appropriations Committee added a “check back” which says that it would not be implemented until 2025 and that the interim would be a study period: its details, especially its potential negative impacts on Vermonters, would be investigated. This should have happened long before this bill came anywhere near becoming law. However, it is coming closer to becoming law, and this study period would only result in possible tweaks to the rules of the proposed program, not to a restructuring of the program itself. This is a problem. In a previous letter I compared the writing of this bill to the building of a house, declaring that I wouldn’t go anywhere near that house because it might fall down at any moment. To do so again: this bill is focusing on the roof and the windows and light fixtures before even having the foundation properly in place. It is dangerous to let it continue.
If you have concerns about the Affordable Heat Act, H.96, contact the members of the House Committee on Environment and Energy IMMEDIATELY, since they are reviewing it the week of March 20th: Rep. Amy Sheldon asheldon@leg.state.vt.us; Rep. Laura Sibilia lsibilia@leg.state.vt.us; Rep. Seth Bongartz sbongartz@leg.state.vt.us; Rep. Paul Clifford pclifford@leg.state.vt.us; Rep. Kate Logan klogan@leg.state.vt.us; Rep. Kristi Morris kmorris2@leg.state.vt.us; Rep. Avram Patt apatt@leg.state.vt.us; Rep. Larry Satcowitz lsatcowitz@leg.state.vt.us; Rep. Gabrielle Stebbins gstebbins@leg.state.vt.us; Rep. Brian Smith BSmith@leg.state.vt.us; Rep. Dara Torre dtorre@leg.state.vt.us You can also call and leave a message for them with the Sgt. at Arms at the Statehouse 1-800-322-5616 or 802-828-2228.
If the House Committee on Environment and Energy passes H.96, it would go to the entire House for a vote. If they pass it, it would go to Gov. Scott. He is expected to veto it. Then it would go back to the Legislature to either sustain or override his veto. We need to continue to speak up, educating our elected leaders about the dangers of this bill before they make it into law. I use the verb “educate” consciously, because the “study” should happen before something becomes law, not afterwards.
Check out this essay by Rob Roper, in which he discusses the media’s treatment of the Affordable Heat Act, and compares the number of professional lobbyists of the nonprofit groups and businesses advocating for it (many) to the number of lobbyists advocating against it (one). https://robertroper.substack.com/p/the-vt-media-lost-control-of-the His message is that Vermont’s media would have us believe that the thousands of people asking their senators to vote against S.5 were the dupes of the fuel dealers’ one lobbyist. Really? That one guy got thousands of people to speak up? No. I certainly didn’t need anyone to tell me that S.5, now H.96, is a poorly-considered bill which will harm Vermonters. I simply read it for myself.
Karen Bufka
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
