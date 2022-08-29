Sacred Work Of Cemetery Restoration
To the Editor:
Updated: August 30, 2022 @ 11:40 am
There is a history in cemeteries. I discovered the oldest cemeteries in Island Pond are Catholic and Protestant on Pleasant Street. August 6th, 2022 was a day for restoration.
The Vermont Old Cemetery Association arrived with five volunteers from Chittenden County and two from Glover to help and teach us. Diane Leary heads up this Association and she brought epoxy to repair the broken stones and D2 to clean stones. The Town had brought stone dust to stabilize the leaning stones.
Eleven stones are now sturdy and three broken stones are fixed. One citizen cut grass and limbs from the left side, and she found a stone that was not seen because of the grass and is now sturdy and visible again.
More than 30 citizens from Island Pond came to do this work and, also to cut down broken trees and bushes. This was a hot day but at least it didn’t rain. Volunteers started at 8 a.m. Some left at 10:30 a.m. Others worked until 12:30 p.m. Anita Gervais oversaw the project and will do more work in October with those who worked in August. We will continue the restoration of both cemeteries until all are fixed.
This will take time and patience, but this is a sacred work, and we will continue.
Carmen Murray
Island Pond, Vt.
The submission was also endorsed by fellow cemetery commissioners Wayne Cole, John Manning and Anita Gervais.
