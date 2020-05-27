Sacrifices Made For A More Peaceful World

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Many American’s associate Memorial Day with the start of summer or mega sales. But like it or not coffins, white crosses and gravestones are sober reminders of what Memorial Day and war are all about.
Memorial Day was officially proclaimed May 5, 1868 by General John Logan, then national Commander of the Grand Army of the Republic. It was first observed on May 30, 1868. On that day to remember all fallen soldiers of the Civil War, flowers were placed on the graves at Arlington National Cemetery.
On Memorial Day 2020 at thousands of cemeteries across the United States of America and worldwide, American’s honored fallen comrades and loved ones. These service members sacrificed their lives for their country, their families, their God or other personal beliefs, trusting their cause was just.
