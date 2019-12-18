Sad Time for Vermonters
To the Editor:
My whole life I have been able to buy any legal gun but because of that fool in Montpelier, I am restricted to what guns I can buy on the size of the magazine it takes. This is the dumbest law ever created in Vermont history. I cannot buy a 20 shell mag in Vermont or even on line because it is illegal, but I can buy a couple dozen 10 round mags and it would be legal. Tell me that Scott thought this law through and just to passed it to make the liberals happy. I did screw up and voted for him this last time but I do not care if his opponent is a monkey I will vote for the monkey and feel good about it. The monkey would put more thought in a law more than this fool.
I would love to have every Vermonter say their dissatisfaction with Scott which in my opinion might just as well run as a democrat because that is the way he votes. We really need a real conservative to run in Vermontt.
Steve Fortin
