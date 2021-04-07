Saddened By LAVES Closing
To the Editor:
As a responsible pet owner, I was saddened at the news that Littleton Area Veterinary Emergency Services (LAVES) had closed. This was a valuable service to the North Country. To anyone who needed after hours (6pm-8am) emergency care for a sick or injured pet it was a comfort to know that we had LAVES in the area. Several nights, over the years, I traveled to LAVES with my pet for treatment. The staff was always very kind, compassionate and professional.
The North Country definitely needs this type of vet emergency pet services. Hopefully, something positive will happen for this area because our pets deserve it. Thank you for your years of service to our pets in their time of need.
Brenda Laramee
West Burke, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.