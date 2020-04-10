Safe Election
To the Editor:
NH Secretary of State Gardner and Governor Sununu and local election officials must adjust to any contingency and ensure all of us have the opportunity to vote. Safely. While maintaining the integrity of our election process.
The CARES Act provides $3.26 million of emergency grant funds to NH to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus for the 2020 federal elections. It provides NH with additional resources to protect the elections from effects of the coronavirus. It recognizes the growing needs of election officials who are working hard to keep voters and election workers safe while keeping elections secure, accessible, and accurate. NH will face unexpected and increasing costs to administer elections during this challenging time, e.g. to mail ballots, move polling sites, ensure the safety of voters, staff, and election workers, etc.
NH must apply for the grant (that it will have to match with 20%) to prepare and protect the administration of the 2020 federal election. 20 days after the 2020 federal election, NH must provide an accounting of how the funds were spent to the Election Assistance Commission.
