Safe Haven for Criminals
To the Editor:
Entering Vermont on major highways are signs saying welcome to Vermont.
Vermont is a safe haven for criminals with it’s “Catch and Release” system with too numerous plea bargainings and sentence reductions to almost nothing. Vermont should get tough on crime. If Vermont got tough on crime maybe the criminals would move away or we put them in prison and ship them to Mississippi. Either way they are out of the state.
If we don’t get tough on crime then we should change the welcome to Vermont sign to “Welcome to Vermont Do the Crime don’t do the Time.
