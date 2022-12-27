Safety of BHS Composites?
To the Editor:
I read with interest the news that BHS Composites will expand its automotive plastics manufacturing operation in response to increased demand for electric vehicles. No one can deny the attraction of providing good-paying jobs in an industry that may yield some environmental and social benefits, but BHS, which works with materials containing toxins and neurotoxins, is located across the street from Little Dippers Doodle Daycare, a valued community asset that serves the children of working families. When BHS first opened its doors In 2016, I noted in a letter to the editor that young children are particularly vulnerable to harm from exposure to these chemicals and concluded, “As a special educator, I have studied the causes and consequences of illnesses and disabilities for years, and I do worry about who will gain and who will lose when BHS goes to work.”
I remain concerned. I am not reassured by co-owner Rosalie Hainse’s assertion that their product is “pretty environmental as a material … When it’s used, for example, in transportation, the light weight that it brings makes vehicles use less fuel, or use less big battery (power).” First, I understand that the manufacture of lightweight automotive plastics consumes vast quantities of fossil fuels and water. Second, toxic “forever chemicals,” which are contained in these plastics now permeate the environment (air, water, soil, plants, animals – us) and scientific knowledge of their adverse effects has advanced significantly since 2016.
I have to wonder if BHS’s expansion will improve the region’s economic future but jeopardize our good health and clean environment, so I respectfully ask BHS and the government agencies charged with oversight the following questions:
Are the state and federal laws that protect us keeping up with the technology and science?
Is BHS up-to-date on eliminating or at least minimizing its use of dangerous toxins?
Is BHS up-to-speed on protecting their employees, the public, and the environment from the “forever effects“ of such toxins?
Does the Vermont Department of Public Health and EPA-Vermont have the resources and expertise to assist and monitor BHS?
I wish us all well, but in particular the NEK’s young children, who will breathe the air, drink the water, and walk the land that we elders bequeath to them.
Tim Sturm, Ph. D.
Retired Professor of Special Education, Lyndon State College
Cc: Vermont Department of Public Health
EPA – Vermont
Lyndonville, Vt.
