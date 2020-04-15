Safety Slavery Scam #666

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
When the “Spanish” flu troubled the world with at least 50 million deaths in 1918, this was taken in stride by our more solid forebears; life kept going. A few movie theaters closed. Contrast this with SARS CoV2 (coronavirus). If “covid-19” were to get 10 times worse than its present c. 50,000 weekly deaths worldwide, and stay that high, it might reach one fourth the severity of the 1918 flu by the end of the year! Admittedly, that is huge, and America’s very poor attitude toward God couldn’t have helped. If, after SARS 1 back in 2003, you still haven’t collected extra ventilators, God help you anyhow. But, every country in the Far East including China is golden! They have 1/50th the total-population covid-19 death rate that the West now has! Like China and others with few covid deaths, India now viciously attacks its own people.
The 1957 “Asian” flu killed over 2 million people, tuberculosis quietly killed 1.6 million in 2017, flu routinely killed over 30,000 Americans alone, just this past winter, but no mass media hysteria panic was forced down the world’s throat at those times! Livelihood for countless millions was not cut off! Harvard University did not close down! Our ability to think did not entirely close down! The globe did not go completely berserk and obsessional!
B.F. Skinner, a dull, rigid man who developed Pavlovian conditioning used heavily today, would be delighted with the public’s sheep-like behavioral acceptance of the new mandatory rules handed down currently in the name of supposed “safety”. Let’s raise our children permanently in Skinner boxes behind impersonal plexiglas, with no human contact, receiving 200 mandatory mechanical vaccinations per year, while motherly computer devices keep careful watch! That would guarantee our beloved doted-on youngsters’ security from the deadly, stalking, shuddering perils of disease! (It actually would wreck immune systems.) The older, better way was: live life more or less normally. Let nature’s own immunity be built up.
