Sales Lesson
To the Editor:
It’s hard to be a 20 year vet and not think I wasted my life swearing an oath to “uphold and defend the Constitution against enemies foreign and domestic” and see society doing what they are doing. But instead of being frustrated and upset at the situation, perhaps it’s time to try to pass on a few life lessons to the people of Vermont (and maybe a few politicians) and see if we can get our heads out of our 4th point of contact.
Firstly, is a lesson I learned when I was but a wee boy around 6 or 7. I was watching TV, doing something dumb like bouncing a tennis ball at the wall in the living room when I knocked a picture frame off the wall. Oops. So as any little kid is likely to do, I “hid the evidence” and removed myself from the “scene of the crime”. (Aka went outside to play)
Long story short, mom found the broken item, called me to come inside, questioned me, I feigned ignorance, then tried passing blame and finally told the truth and subsequently suffered punishment (this was the 80s, times were different. Albeit should go back to perhaps) and when my dad got home, I got a second round of punishment. The punishment received from my mom was because I broke something. My punishment from my dad… for trying to lie to my mom.
Lesson learned… own up to when you do something wrong. Lying just get you into more trouble. But stand up for yourself when you didn’t.
Part 2. Had a 1SG that claimed that “life is sales”. He wasn’t wrong. For those that don’t know, the steps of a sale…
Establish rapport, determine needs and interest, present features and benefits, close and handle objections, follow up. Today’s lesson falls into the realm of “handling objections”. There’s a thing known as a “smokescreen” where someone gives an excuse vs a reason. The difference being an excuse is something that is fixable/changeable. A reason is something that isn’t.
Why is it that we are required to have medical insurance and that a majority of Vermonters probably have medicaid and yet doctors and dentists aren’t required to take all insurances?
Because the planet has gone up 1.1 degrees in the last 380 years and it’ll be another 650 years before the icecaps melt.
So if we fix the icecaps now, will we be able to fix the concept that no one can get legitimate health care because the wait list for most doctors/dentists taking Medicaid is like a year?
Umm… no.
Well then how do we fix the healthcare issue in VT? Umm….. yeah but the ice caps?
How about “gun control”? To any member of the military, a gun is a machine gun. Which is already illegal. A crap ton of permits and licences just to possess one. So if anyone knows anyone with a machine gun, they modified it to be so and they are wrong. Report them. As for anything else, an “assault weapon” is just a “pretty rifle”. Cool hand guards, collapsing stock, scope too big to actually be functional close range, a magazine that holds enough rounds for you to maybe hit the broad side of a barn since you probably can’t use a peep sight.
Let’s perhaps get past that particular smokescreen and figure out why these people are shooting people. Like maybe exploring the mental health of these folks. Like 2 of the recent stories makes it sound like a couple of old people just sitting by their door with a gun just waiting for someone to knock. This most likely isn’t the truth. I need more details but that’s the way the news is portraying it. As for the others, one seems to be what we called in the 80s as “going postal”… remember that. So why did that boss suck is what I wanna know. And the other…. well also a form of modern “going postal” only throw in mental health and discrimination factors.
With that being said, these “discrimination factors”, are being abused by those with them. What makes you different doesn’t give you the right to be an …(choose your expletive). I will judge you on your character. If your life choice doesn’t affect me, then I really don’t care. If you’re being a butt, I will treat you like a butt. Has nothing else to do with anything else but that. Your “protected status” doesn’t apply. Don’t try throwing it in my face. I’m used to seeing only green.
So let’s tell our politicians to fix our “now” problems instead of blowing smoke screens up our butts. The idea of “Affordable” to someone working for the state is significantly different from this veterans current income.
Justin Call
Concord, Vt.
