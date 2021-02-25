Sanborn is Not My Pal
To the Editor:
In his Feb 23 LTR, “On Behalf of Craig Sanborn”, the man currently in prison for willfully disregarding the safety of his workers which led to their deaths when his gunpowder plant blew up in Colebrook, NH. Mr Paul said the following.
“ [After Sanborn was cited for unsafe conditions] A little while later the factory blew up killing the two workers and they put 100% of the blame on Mr Sanborn. After citing him for safety violations, they did not follow up to check on him which makes the government just as guilty.”
Not true.
Mr Sanborn is the one who put himself in prison. It is a matter of personal responsibility. After completing his sentence, the man will face charges for defrauding the government on a grant application.
Mr Sanborn is exactly where he belongs.
Respectfully,
Gary Farrow
Danville, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.