Sandy Hook Promise Kept
To the Editor:
Three cheers for the court system finally awarding 73 million dollars to the families of the Sandy Hook Elementary school students and teachers killed in the mass shooting on December 14th, 2012. Obviously, no amount of money could ever begin to compensate for the horrid suffering that has taken place every day since for those closest to the victims. At least the settlement represents an acknowledgment of sorts by one court that firearms manufacturers are producing and marketing millions upon millions of weapons for which there is no known hunting or target shooting purpose. The National Rifle Association has been an incredibly huge impediment to any sort of restrictions being placed upon firearms for decades as it swung so far to the right that shooting victims were callously swept aside. Modern day NRA attitudes can be characterized by their typical, simple minded rationalization….”Guns don’t kill, people do!”
When my Grandfather was President of Remington Arms back in the 1960s and early 1970s he totally disdained guns of the type later produced by Remington in its’ Bushmaster series used in the Sandy Hook Massacre. At that time, I believe that most Remington guns and rifles were produced in nearby Bridgeport, CT., only thirty miles or so down the road from Sandy Hook and Newtown, CT. Awhile after my Grandfather’s retirement in 1974 Remington was sold to a series of other corporate entities and was no longer owned by the DuPont Corporation as it had been for decades. It was not uncommon for my Grandfather to express extreme annoyance and irritation with firearms of the Bushmaster type and people who would claim that they served any legitimate purpose. While I am not a spokesperson for our entire family on this matter, I am the oldest member of my generation and have very clear recollections of where Grandfather came down on this subject again and again. As ownership of the company changed they seem to have abandoned their commitment to sporting firearms and simply sought to make profits from high volumes of arms sales regardless of ethical concerns.
It is tragic the way that so many people who think of themselves as second amendment supporters seem to be overlooking the way that support for responsible gun ownership has become commandeered by far-right forces within the NRA. This organization now models sending out extremely hostile and intimidating attitudes towards anyone who questions any gun in existence being used anywhere. This includes their being brandished by so-called poll watchers trying to intimidate potential voters, at school board meetings by white supremacist parents opposed to racism being discussed in classrooms and countless other entirely inappropriate situations. There have been what seem to be well documented reports of large amounts of Russian money being used to fund the NRA in recent years, probably in an effort to further destabilize and weaken our democracy.
I am a proud member myself of the Sandy Hook Promise organization, grew up in the same county as Sandy Hook and Bridgeport, CT. and celebrate the great breakthrough victory won in good measure by the steadfast determination of surviving family members of the horrifying massacre that took place nine years and about two months ago.
Firearms manufacturers must be held to responsible standards of marketing. Production of these weapons of death and intimidation must be very strictly regulated and no one should be permitted to leave their homes with any weapons of that type without facing felony charges.
For democracy,
Bill Coleman
Newark, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.