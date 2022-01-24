Sarah Palin vs New York Times

To the Editor:

In the news, Sarah Palin’s lawsuit claiming that their article maliciously blamed her for the shooting of then U S congresswoman Gabby Giffords because of maps circulated by her political action committee (PAC) showing Democratic districts with crosshairs. After complaints filed on behalf of Sarah Palin the Times retracted their story, but the damage was done.

For scholars of law, New York Times vs Sullivan, public officials must prove actual malice when a defamatory error is published. Knowing that the New York Times had a vendetta against Sarah Palin, one might assume that this article was done by purposeful malice or was this just the writers honest option at that time. The N Y Times quickly retracted their statement.

Of course this case will dig up old wounds and infuriate Republicans against Democrats even more. It is a good First Ammendment issue.

I am sure our Caledonian-Record editors will have a lot to say maybe before this letter is printed.

Ron Pal

Danville,Vt.

