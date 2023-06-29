Satanic Verses

If you want to get a feel for what living in a theocracy with apocalyptic magical beliefs might be like, then read ‘Jewish Fundamentalism in Israel’ by Israel Shahak and Norton Mezvinsky. This is a classic and controversial book.
One of the major themes described in the book involves the fundamentalist’s hard-core belief, and often violent actions, to support the idea of ‘Israel for Jews only’. The book shows how many Jews support removing all non-Jews from Israel by any means necessary, and Shahak and Mezvinsky point out the glaring irony that Hitler’s aggressive propaganda of ‘Germany for Germans’ contributed to the Jewish Holocaust.
In reading ‘Jewish Fundamentalism in Israel’, one learns of the political ploys, violence, magic spells and religious gerrymandering of reality meant to bring to fruition a vision of an all Jewish Israel worthy enough for the prophesied ‘return of the messiah’. To that end, fundamentalists in Israel, not unlike Christian fundamentalists in the United States, demand that their god’s authority be recognized in civic judicial decisions, censorship, and permitting, and in Israel fundamentalists have scored many political concessions from the pandering government. Legal judgements in Israel can be rendered as much by rabbi interpretation of scripture (and ‘donations’) rather than interpretation of legal precedent or law.
Shahak and Mezvinsky describe some pretty twisted religious and political beliefs and harmful behaviors (sometimes as much against other Jews as against non-Jews) and I have to say, for anyone looking for a model of the consequences of eliminating the separation of church and state, ‘Jewish Fundamentalism in Israel’ is a very scary primer. Be careful what you wish for.
