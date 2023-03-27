Save a Community? Ban Flavored Tobacco!

It seems the Vermont State legislature has been one of interest in terms of tracking progress. One notable bill has been S.18 which will impose a ban on flavored tobacco products in the state. This is one I hope to see pass. This will ensure the protection of not only our children but adults and curb Big Tobbacos predatory behavior perpetrated on High School children saw in the 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey of “14.1% of high school students and 3.3% of middle school students – over 2.5 million kids altogether – were current e-cigarette users”.
The beginning of such a horrible addiction has seen countless lives die of Lung Cancer, Heart Disease, Stroke, etc. If we want a future filled with healthy individuals, this is the first step in taking action. Should be noted that part of the epidemic is due to societal influence. Some will go along a path of destruction due to no positive influence or a role model showcasing the benefits of living in a healthy manner.
What S.18 will ultimately lead to is a reduction of tobacco usage would begin to occur as users will begin to quit such products and lives would be saved. To back this up further, a study using data from “the National Survey on Drug Use and Health found the flavored cigarette ban was associated with a 43% decline in smoking among youth ages 12 to 17 and a 27% decline in smoking among young adults ages 18 to 25”. These bans on e-flavored cigarettes, in the end, will allow our children, families, and the community to live healthier lives physically, socially, and mentally as one less addiction will occur placing great strains on all around.
I encourage legislators across the Northeast Kingdom to vote in favor of S.18 to ensure Vermont is kept healthy.
