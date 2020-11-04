Save Forest Lake
To the Editor:
I would like to respond to the letter that was sent by Mr. and Mrs. Mooney and Scott Kleinschrodt et al.
Jon swan is a neighbor of mine. He is a very thoughtful and considerate neighbor. Always willing to lend a hand. He has taken on the save the forest lake campaign out of a desire to help fight a dump being built next to a state park and lake. The concerns that he voices are valid. There are environmental and financial repercussions for our community. The people that are supporting a big business with big pockets coming in and doing what they will with our community are extremely shortsighted.
I know that Casella has a lot of money. I know that the owner of the property stands to get a lot of money from Casella on the sale of his property for the proposed site of the dump. I am not aware of somebody “rich” backing Mr. Swan. If someone has knowledge of who that is that should be made known.
